Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Shares of MCD opened at $211.61 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

