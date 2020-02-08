Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,160 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.77.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,259,764.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,801,356.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.