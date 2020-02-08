42,391 Shares in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Alico as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alico by 329.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alico by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alico by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $269.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 7,588 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $254,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $335,970. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

