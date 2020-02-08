Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) PT Raised to $57.00 at Buckingham Research

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.