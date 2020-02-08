Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of MEDNAX worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,750 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MEDNAX by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:MD opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX Inc has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.