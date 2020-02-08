996 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 996 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.60. The stock has a market cap of $605.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

