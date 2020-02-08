Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $656,000 Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,224,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

