American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $1,398.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

