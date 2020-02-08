Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,999 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $47.05 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

