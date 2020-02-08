Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 34,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 909.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $130.91 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

