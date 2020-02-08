Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,416.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

