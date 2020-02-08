Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,757 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 2.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

