Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

