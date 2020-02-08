Allen Investment Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,138,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spotify by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

SPOT opened at $154.55 on Friday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.11.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

