Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,169 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,413,000 after purchasing an additional 106,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $366.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

