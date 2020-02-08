Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Cut by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Workday by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 376,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workday by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $192.08 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.27.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

