Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $646.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $640.08 and its 200 day moving average is $590.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $338.95 and a 12 month high of $725.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -251.37 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.55.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

