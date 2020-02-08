Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $366.09 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

