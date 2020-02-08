Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 225,643 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,643 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 119.3% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

TYG opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

