Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 297,624 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,624 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 107,908 shares during the period.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

