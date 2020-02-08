Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 28,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 30.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $11,014,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

