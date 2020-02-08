Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter valued at about $9,564,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $8,498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 4.7% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $3,440,095.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,875,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,923,950.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.