Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 86,840 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 382.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,840 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $229.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $230.44.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

