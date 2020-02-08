Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,118 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 5.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $221,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

