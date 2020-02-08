Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 5,469 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 4.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Booking worth $166,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,909.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,007.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,964.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

