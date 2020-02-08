Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $92,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.