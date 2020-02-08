Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 73,864 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,864 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $70,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Boeing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

Shares of BA stock opened at $336.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average of $349.75. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.