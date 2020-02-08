Allen Investment Management LLC Has $135.37 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up about 3.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $135,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in SYSCO by 197.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 707,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SYSCO by 132.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 373,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

