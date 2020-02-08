Allen Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,962,000. Raytheon accounts for 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra lifted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.28.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

