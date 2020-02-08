Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $29,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

NYSE:SHW opened at $572.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.08 and a 200-day moving average of $556.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

