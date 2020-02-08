United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $49,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 246,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

UTX stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

