Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 4.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Advance Auto Parts worth $195,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

NYSE:AAP opened at $132.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

