Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,612,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $910,884.80. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

