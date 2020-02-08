Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.78 Million in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 968,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 969.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 869,117 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGRE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other Paramount Group news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 33,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.78 Million in Paramount Group Inc
