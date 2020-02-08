Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.78 Million in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 968,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 969.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 869,117 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGRE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other Paramount Group news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 33,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

