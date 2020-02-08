Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of DHR opened at $161.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.