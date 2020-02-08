Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.89 Million in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $13,554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 660,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,652,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,850 shares of company stock worth $52,019,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

NVCR stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.90 and a beta of 2.38. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.