Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MSG Networks by 71.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 109.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

