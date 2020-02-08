Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.96 Million in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

