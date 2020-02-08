Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $142.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

