Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,011 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.10% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

