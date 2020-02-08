Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.16 Million Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.78.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $2,096,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,725 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

