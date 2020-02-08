Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.17 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,752,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 237,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI opened at $120.71 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

