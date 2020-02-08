Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.34.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

