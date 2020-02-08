Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $77.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

