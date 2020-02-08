ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $20.45 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

