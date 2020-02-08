Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,314.29 ($30.44).

FEVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,374 ($18.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,820.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,087.25. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

