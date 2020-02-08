United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.