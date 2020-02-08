Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.31 ($75.94).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €62.44 ($72.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.60.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

