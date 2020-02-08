Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 715,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,778,000 after acquiring an additional 721,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 336,352 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

