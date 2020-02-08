Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $930.83 million, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

